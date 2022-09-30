Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

