Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.95 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

