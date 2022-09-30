Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

Lam Research stock opened at $370.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.23. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.23 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

