Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

