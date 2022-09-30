Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,096.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,262.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

