Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

