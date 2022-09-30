Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

