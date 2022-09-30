Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.