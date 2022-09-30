Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.