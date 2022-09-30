Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in EVERTEC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

