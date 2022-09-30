Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 207 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 669,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.61 and its 200 day moving average is $338.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

