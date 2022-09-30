Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 224 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

