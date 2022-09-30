Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 397 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Intuit Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $396.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

