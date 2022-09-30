Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 402 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

