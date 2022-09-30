Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 88 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.7% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,678.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.04 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,914.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,027.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

