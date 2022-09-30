Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,010,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,682,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $129.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

