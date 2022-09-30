Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 72,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $337,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 148.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

