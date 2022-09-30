Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.