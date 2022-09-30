Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 3.4 %

PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

