Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IDEXX Laboratories

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

