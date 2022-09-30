Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after purchasing an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DLB opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.