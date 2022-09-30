Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,217.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

