Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

