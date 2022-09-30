Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

