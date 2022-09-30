Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

