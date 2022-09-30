Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $508,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.