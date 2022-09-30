Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $599,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

PRU opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

