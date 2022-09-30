Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $610,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $278.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.