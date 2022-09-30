Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

