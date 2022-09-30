Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

