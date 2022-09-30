Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.