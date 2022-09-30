Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

