Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $100,345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

