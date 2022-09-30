Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

