Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.