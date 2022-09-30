Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.36. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

