Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.
