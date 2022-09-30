Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

