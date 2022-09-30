Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $585,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

