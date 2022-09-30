Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.38 and a 200-day moving average of $221.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.