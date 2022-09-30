Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $309.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.93 and a 200-day moving average of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

