Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

