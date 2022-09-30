Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

