Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 21.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 101.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Cigna by 80.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

