Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

