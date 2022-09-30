Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.30. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

