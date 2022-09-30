Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.