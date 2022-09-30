Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.