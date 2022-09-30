Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 371 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $125.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.