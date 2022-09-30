Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.79 and a 1-year high of $219.31.
